Discovery Communications (DISCA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

DISCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.03.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.63. 596,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $474,919.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.