Docusign (DOCU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $199.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign updated its Q1 2020 guidance to EPS and its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DOCU traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $57.94. 175,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Docusign has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $68.35.

Get Docusign alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith J. Krach sold 51,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $2,096,953.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 814,317 shares of company stock worth $39,150,912 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Docusign by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 106,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $24,230,000. Greenspring Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $27,284,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,047 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Docusign (DOCU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/docusign-docu-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.