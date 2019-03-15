Dollar General (DG) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $126.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.61.

DG traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $113.05. 1,896,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,119. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $86.87 and a twelve month high of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total transaction of $3,627,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,060.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,226,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,278,000 after buying an additional 1,278,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

