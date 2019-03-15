DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (DCUD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.99

Shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 535,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 438,500 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the fourth quarter worth about $7,002,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the fourth quarter worth about $6,676,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the fourth quarter worth about $5,478,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE boosted its holdings in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 16.8% during the third quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 698,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period.

About DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

