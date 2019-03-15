Domo (DOMO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.30)-($1.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($1.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $40-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.16 million.Domo also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-4.07–3.99 EPS.

DOMO opened at $37.79 on Friday. Domo has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo will post -10.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Domo in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domo from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Domo from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Domo worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

