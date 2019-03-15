Donationcoin Price Reaches $0.0003 (DON)

Donationcoin (CURRENCY:DON) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Donationcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Donationcoin has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar. Donationcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Donationcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.01497314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00001434 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About Donationcoin

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Donationcoin’s official website is donationcoin.org. Donationcoin’s official Twitter account is @Donationcoin. The Reddit community for Donationcoin is /r/Donationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Donationcoin Coin Trading

Donationcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donationcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donationcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donationcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

