Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $683.55 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%.

Dorel Industries stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. 510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604. The stock has a market cap of $322.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.79.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

