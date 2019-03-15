Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays raised Douglas Emmett from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 8,700 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $297,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $830,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 53.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 280,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.07. 24,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,026. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

