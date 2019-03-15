Dragon Coins Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00001570 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $15,865.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00379847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.01707291 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00235635 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00002509 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.