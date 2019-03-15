DubaiCoin Tops One Day Volume of $8,019.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $8,019.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00011504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00069959 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00063608 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00038061 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00038074 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00103470 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00059709 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000738 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002865 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

