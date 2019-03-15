DXC Technology Co (DXC) Position Increased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 10,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,088,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,080 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,000,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,400,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,292 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,079,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after acquiring an additional 763,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,091,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,647,000 after acquiring an additional 663,791 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC opened at $65.32 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. Cowen raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “DXC Technology Co (DXC) Position Increased by Fort L.P.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/dxc-technology-co-dxc-position-increased-by-fort-l-p.html.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.