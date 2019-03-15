E.On (EOAN) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($13.26) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.28 ($11.95).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN stock opened at €9.56 ($11.11) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.