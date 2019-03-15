E. W. Scripps (SSP) SVP Sells $19,720.80 in Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) SVP Laura Tomlin sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $19,720.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Tomlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Laura Tomlin sold 520 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $11,793.60.

Shares of SSP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,178. E. W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

SSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 349.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/e-w-scripps-ssp-svp-sells-19720-80-in-stock.html.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.