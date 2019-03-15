Eagle Materials (EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from an underweight rating to a market weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.88.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $71.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $184,867.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 616.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 57,533 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 83.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,908,000 after buying an additional 602,571 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

