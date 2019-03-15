Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (EVT)

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EVT opened at $22.10 on Friday. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $24.91.

About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

