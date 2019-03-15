Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE EFT opened at $13.68 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/eaton-vance-floating-rate-income-trust-eft-increases-dividend-to-0-07-per-share.html.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.