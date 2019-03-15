Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETY. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. alerts:

Shares of ETY opened at $11.35 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/eaton-vance-tax-managed-diversified-eq-ety-shares-bought-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.