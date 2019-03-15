Echo Energy (ECHO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.70

Shares of Echo Energy PLC (LON:ECHO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.73 ($0.05), with a volume of 506138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.78 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of $16.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31.

In other Echo Energy news, insider Martin Hull bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,226.71).

About Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing as an exploration, gas focused E&P company in Latin America. It engages in the appraisal of oil and gas exploration permits; and holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

