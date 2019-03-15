Ecolab (ECL) Sets New 1-Year High at $173.40

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $173.40 and last traded at $173.34, with a volume of 17991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.93.

Get Ecolab alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Schmechel sold 9,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.93, for a total transaction of $1,665,144.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,064,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.05 per share, with a total value of $171,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,874.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,336 shares of company stock valued at $36,768,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $261,004,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,519,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Ecolab by 52,057.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 73,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 72,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ecolab by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/ecolab-ecl-sets-new-1-year-high-at-173-40.html.

About Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.