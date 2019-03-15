Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Edge Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EDGE)’s share price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 1,139,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 413,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Edge Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edge Therapeutics stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in Edge Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EDGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. owned 0.32% of Edge Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE)

Edge Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microparticle used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.

