Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 200 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,878.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,915 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $160,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,567 shares of company stock worth $585,367. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS opened at $81.43 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

