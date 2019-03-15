Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201,265 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,921,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 385,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 35,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

