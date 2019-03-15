Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 14,523 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,467 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,523 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.32, a P/E/G ratio of 87.98 and a beta of -0.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $47.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

