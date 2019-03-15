Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 35,100 Shares of Bancolombia SA (CIB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 284,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 79,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,754,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,653,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $3,179,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth about $1,208,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of CIB opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bancolombia SA has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

