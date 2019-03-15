Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 742,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 482,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $159.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 136.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 47,748 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,745,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 103,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

