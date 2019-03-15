Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Buckingham Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.04.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $102,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,520 in the last ninety days. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 463,842 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after acquiring an additional 139,442 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 173.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 30.2% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 73,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,968. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

