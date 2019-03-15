Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Sold by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,766 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 110,146 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.04.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $102,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,520 in the last three months. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $98.83 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

