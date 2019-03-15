Elementis (ELM) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Elementis (LON:ELM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 290 ($3.79). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target (down previously from GBX 306 ($4.00)) on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 245.83 ($3.21).

Shares of ELM opened at GBX 167.10 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90. The company has a market cap of $929.56 million and a P/E ratio of 21.15. Elementis has a 1 year low of GBX 151.60 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85).

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

