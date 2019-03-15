Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 400000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $7.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Emerald Bay Energy (EBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/emerald-bay-energy-eby-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-01.html.

About Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY)

Emerald Bay Energy Inc operates as an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas, as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It owns 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company also owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Bay Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Bay Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.