Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,078,000 after buying an additional 978,194 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $24,553,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $22,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,603,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,029,000 after buying an additional 288,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,029,000 after buying an additional 288,252 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $73.89. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $846,372.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,617 shares in the company, valued at $8,287,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 10,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $618,510.85. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,478,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,180,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,132 shares of company stock worth $3,411,113. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

