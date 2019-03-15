Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,000 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Assurant were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. Assurant had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

WARNING: “Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,000 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/employees-retirement-system-of-texas-sells-4000-shares-of-assurant-inc-aiz.html.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.