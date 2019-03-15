Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Holdings Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,672 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Energizer stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Energizer had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 452.08%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

