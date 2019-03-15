Enertopia (TOP) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Enertopia Corp (CNSX:TOP) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03. Approximately 213,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.
About Enertopia (CNSX:TOP)
Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.
