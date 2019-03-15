EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Position Reduced by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,166 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.27. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 24,791 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $269,230.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

