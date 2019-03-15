Enova International (ENVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENVA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enova International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enova International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Enova International alerts:

Shares of ENVA opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.39. Enova International has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enova International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enova International will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory T. Zeeman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $242,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,585.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory T. Zeeman sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $201,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Enova International by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Enova International by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.