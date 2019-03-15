Entertainment One (ETO) PT Lowered to GBX 621

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 626 ($8.18) to GBX 621 ($8.11) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of ETO traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 436.20 ($5.70). The company had a trading volume of 531,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,232. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. Entertainment One has a one year low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a one year high of GBX 450 ($5.88).

In other news, insider Darren Dennis Throop sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04), for a total value of £5,790,000 ($7,565,660.53).

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

