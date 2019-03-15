Envestnet (ENV) Given New $72.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Envestnet to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Shares of ENV traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,379. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.89.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anil Arora sold 567 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $31,037.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,141.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 1,162 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $71,056.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,975.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,462 shares of company stock worth $521,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Envestnet by 46.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Envestnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

