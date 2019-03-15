Envestnet Inc (ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will report $201.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.08 million to $201.50 million. Envestnet reported sales of $198.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $877.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $872.18 million to $889.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.40 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Envestnet to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

In other news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,616 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anil Arora sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $275,908.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,623.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,462 shares of company stock worth $521,883 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Envestnet by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Envestnet by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Envestnet by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,379. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

