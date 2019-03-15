Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,082 Shares of Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 911.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.35. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $524.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

