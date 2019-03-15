Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vail Resorts worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN opened at $214.38 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $179.60 and a one year high of $302.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.23. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 93.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.13.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

