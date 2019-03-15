Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 12,087 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Noel R. Wallace sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $301,658.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,381,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $64,331.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,459.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,284 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

