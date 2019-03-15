Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Tivity Health Inc (TVTY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 188,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth about $5,935,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 25,532.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tivity Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $754.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Tivity Health had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

