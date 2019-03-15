Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TRI Pointe Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TPH)

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TRI Pointe Group in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

TPH stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 928.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 618,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.