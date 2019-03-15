ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3 Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

In other L3 Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total transaction of $1,529,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLL opened at $206.07 on Friday. L3 Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.76 and a fifty-two week high of $223.73. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/erts-wealth-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-l3-technologies-inc-lll.html.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL).

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.