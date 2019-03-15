EscrowCoin (ESCO) Price Hits $0.0142 on Exchanges

EscrowCoin (CURRENCY:ESCO) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, EscrowCoin has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One EscrowCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. EscrowCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $220.00 worth of EscrowCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000619 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EscrowCoin Coin Profile

EscrowCoin is a coin. EscrowCoin’s total supply is 3,328,745 coins. The Reddit community for EscrowCoin is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EscrowCoin’s official Twitter account is @EscrowCoin. EscrowCoin’s official website is escrow-coin.com.

Buying and Selling EscrowCoin

EscrowCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EscrowCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EscrowCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EscrowCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

