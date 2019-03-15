Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Director Roger S. Newton Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Director Roger S. Newton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,251,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,469,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ESPR stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 636,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,891. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 27,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

