Essent Group (ESNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,207,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 519,209 shares.The stock last traded at $44.22 and had previously closed at $43.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 41,007 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,776,423.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 9,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $369,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,013 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

