Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.81 on Friday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 41,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,776,423.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $934,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,605.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Essent Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.