Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.46 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/essex-investment-management-co-llc-has-2-89-million-holdings-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.