Estabrook Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,779 Linde PLC (LIN)

Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Clearbridge LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,159,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $5,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Commerzbank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.20.

In other news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $284,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total transaction of $1,278,507.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $174.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/estabrook-capital-management-purchases-shares-of-4779-linde-plc-lin.html.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.